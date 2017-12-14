14 December 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Schoolgirls Get Pregnant Over Holidays

Tagged:

Related Topics

The education ministry has urged parents to take more care of their daughters during holidays as most pregnancies among pupils are recorded a few months after school breaks

Speaking to Nampa recently, deputy director in the HIV-AIDS management unit at the ministry, Julius Nghifikwa said they have generally observed that girls fall pregnant during holidays when they are not attending schools and under their parents' care.

"Children get pregnant while at home, especially [during] the December holiday and the few months of the first term of the academic year. We record a lot of pregnancies in pupils [early in the year]," he said.

Nghifikwa said this is because parents do not keep track of where their children go and so girls are left without guidance.

"Some parents are not really taking care of their adolescent girls. They are hardly there. Some because of work but others are just not there," he said.

He urged parents and the community to take the responsibility of protecting, engaging and guiding the girl-child for her to make informed decisions.

"Young girls are engaging in drugs and alcohol abuse and this is becoming a problem and a major factor in pregnancy. We therefore need parents and community engagement at a family level," Nghifikwa said.

According to the most recent statistics from the education ministry, 1 843 schoolgirls fell pregnant in 2015 and 2 233 in 2016.

Ohangwena has topped the chart for the last two years with 551 cases in 2016 and 349 in 2015, followed by Omusati with 319 in 2016 and 282 in 2015.

- Nampa

Namibia

Pilchard Fishing Suspended

Namibia will not harvest the pilchard fish species for the next three years and will only be able to catch a fraction of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.