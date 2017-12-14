The education ministry has urged parents to take more care of their daughters during holidays as most pregnancies among pupils are recorded a few months after school breaks

Speaking to Nampa recently, deputy director in the HIV-AIDS management unit at the ministry, Julius Nghifikwa said they have generally observed that girls fall pregnant during holidays when they are not attending schools and under their parents' care.

"Children get pregnant while at home, especially [during] the December holiday and the few months of the first term of the academic year. We record a lot of pregnancies in pupils [early in the year]," he said.

Nghifikwa said this is because parents do not keep track of where their children go and so girls are left without guidance.

"Some parents are not really taking care of their adolescent girls. They are hardly there. Some because of work but others are just not there," he said.

He urged parents and the community to take the responsibility of protecting, engaging and guiding the girl-child for her to make informed decisions.

"Young girls are engaging in drugs and alcohol abuse and this is becoming a problem and a major factor in pregnancy. We therefore need parents and community engagement at a family level," Nghifikwa said.

According to the most recent statistics from the education ministry, 1 843 schoolgirls fell pregnant in 2015 and 2 233 in 2016.

Ohangwena has topped the chart for the last two years with 551 cases in 2016 and 349 in 2015, followed by Omusati with 319 in 2016 and 282 in 2015.

- Nampa