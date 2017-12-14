The City of Lusaka executive committee has now turned the heat onto the Board of Trustees and has called for a meeting at which their conduct and validity will be scrutinized.

This is coming after a series of events that have led to the Board of Trustees led by Christine Mulundika suspending the executive committee's Secretary Christopher Chilongo, a decision that has been brushed aside.

Chilongo said yesterday that an extra-ordinary council meeting had been set for next weekend, December 23 at which the validity of the Board of Trustees will be tabled as well as the behaviour of its head - Mulundika.

"But before that, we have an executive meeting this evening (today) where we shall discuss the way forward and results of the investigation into the matters raised in a petition by the paid up members of the club," he said.

Chilongo explained that the club members petitioned the club over a number of issues they thought were amiss and that the executive will present a report on the 10 issues raised at the December 23 meeting.

Chilongo also insisted the that he remained the secretary of the club and that pronouncements by the Board of Trustees should be informed as they were made out of their jurisdiction.

"As Executive Committee, we are having a Special Meeting today (Wednesday 13 December) at our Club House starting 18.00 hours to discuss the abuse of authority of Mrs Christine Mulundika and also discuss the preparation of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting.

"The agenda is the Members Petition presented to Executive Committee which also touches on Trustees," he said.

Asked on what issues they had against the entire board of trustees, Chilongo said that the first issue is that save for Mulundika, the rest namely William Harrington, Henry Sichembe, Michael Bwalya and Levy Mkandawire should not be trustees.

He said the constitution says Trustees should be appointed at an annual general meeting adding there were no records proving the nomination and appointing of the four.

He added that the constitution had no provision for the co-opting of Trustees.

"The records we have show that the club trustees and whose names are also at PACRA (companies' registration agency) are Mulundika, David Lewanika (late), Chifumuu Banda, Yuyi Lishomwa, and Essau Nebwe," he said.

He added that according to article 12.1 of the Club constitution, a Board of Trustees should have 10 members but never below seven to function adding the current Mulundika constituted Board only had five members which makes all their decision null and void.