Angola: Tax Authority's Revenues Increase in Third Trimester

Malanje — More than three billion kwanzas is the amount collected by the second Region of the General Tax Administration (AGT) in the third quarter of this year, as a result of the collection of taxes and emoluments.

The amount represents a growth of 9.5 percent in relation to the same period of 2016.

Speaking to Angop, Ambrósio Quizedioco, head of the technical office of the tax department, said that the region faced inumerous difficulties, such as lack of a custom post at the border of Tembo-Aluma in Malanje province, communication constraints, among others.

The second tributary region is made up of the provinces of Cuanza Norte, Malanje and Uíge.