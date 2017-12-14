Former Nyasa Big Bullets Executive Committee officials are contemplating on a move to legally challenge the Club's Current Sponsors Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC) Limited from completely buying out the team in a bid for Commercialization drive and have instructed private practice Lusungo Gondwe to obtain an injunction, Nyasa Times has learnt.

According to information reaching this publication, the move is being championed by former Chairman Kondie Msungama, former General Secretary Harold Forte, former Technical Director Billy Tewesa and Team Manager and player Rahim Ishmael on grounds that "it was done dubiously"

Nyasa Big Bullets Vice General Secretary Jack Mavutula confirmed in an interview on Wednesday that the former officials want to apply for an injunction restraining the cigarette manufacturing company from proceeding with the takeover..

However, Mavutula refused to comment much on the matter saying: "We have not yet been served with the injunction and I will be in a position to comment once that is done and I set my eyes on it".

He added that as a committee, they need to know to whom the injunction will be served before making its stand before seeking legal action.

Nyasa Big Bullets Supporters Chairman Stone Mwamadi said the issue of obtaining and serving of an injunction is a non-starter.

He has however quashed those intending to block NMC from taking full ownership of the club describing them as those who have been milking the club resulting into suffering of players.

"I advise them that they should not go and obtain an injunction but rather take over sponsorship of the club because it seems they have enough resources and money to take care of the club which belongs to people" said Mwamadi.

Mwamadi further opted for the right time to comment thus when the injunction is served.

"Let us just wait and see because we might end up commenting on things that have no basis and are just mere rumours" he said.

But Fote faulted the procedure that was used to offer the team to Nyasa, arguing it should have been in form of an open bid, saying it wa s against the fair trade act and "it has denied the club an opportunity of getting the best deal on the matter."

Nyasa Manufacturing Company expressed interest to take full ownership of the club early this year.

Thereafter, a Bullets Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held at Kumudzi Eco Centre in Lilongwe in June agreed unanimously to give NMC the go ahead.

A resolution was made that the process of handover from the trustees body take place within 60 days with some strings attached.

Among other things, NMC was asked to Construct a Stadium and Club House, Buy a Team Bus as well taking good care of the welfare of players.

The implications were that the Executive Committee, Trustees and and Supporters Committee will no longer be working on behalf of the team.

Nyasa signed a K500 Million five year deal with the People's Team.