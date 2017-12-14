Despite subdued economic activity, the underlying fundamentals of the Namibian economy have improved meaningfully, presidential economic adviser John Steytler said yesterday.

Steytler said this at State House's year-end press briefing, adding that Namibia's economy was doing well under the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP).

He made the remarks during a presentation on the key activities and outcomes of the HPP for the years 2016/17.

Steytler also said the Namibian economy has improved despite the continued downgrades by international credit rating agencies.

This, he said, was reflected by the slowing increase in government debt, consumer price inflation, the narrowing deficit and increasing foreign reserves.

"In absolute terms, Namibia's international reserves exceeded N$31,5 billion at the end of September 2017, compared to only N$13,5 billion at the end of 2014," Steytler said.

This year international credit ratings agencies (Moody's and Fitch) downgraded Namibia's credit ratings to junk status, citing weak fiscal conditions and rising public debt, among others.

The ratings agencies also cited government's inability to pay service providers. However, government has continuously claimed that the country's economy was recovering.

Steytler yesterday said the slight increase in government debt was required to pay service providers and provide additional support to "a slowing economy", along with the introduction of stricter controls to ensure fiscal stability.

Steytler also outlined progress made under the HPP pillars of effective governance and service delivery, social progression and infrastructure development.

EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE

Steytler said the HPP has made significant progress in promoting effective governance and service delivery. This, he said, was reflected by the high "scores and rankings" in governance the country received from the Mo Ibrahim Index, which were well above most sub-Saharan African countries.

He said the existence of a free press and the relatively high rankings in terms of fighting corruption was evidence of good governance.

However, in terms of corruption and illicit financial flows, Namibia was blacklisted by the European Union as a tax haven last month.

The EU's blacklisting was, however, rejected by finance minister Calle Schlettwein who said the decision was unfair. Government has since been invited for discussions with the EU in order to be de-listed.

Other achievements mentioned by Steytler include the promotion of e-governance systems to provide efficient communication services to the public.

SOCIAL PROGRESSION

Steytler listed the targeted social and elderly grants as significant achievements of the HPP.

He said since December 2016, over 168 000 pensioners have received a state pension, which has cost government N$203 million monthly.

Similarly, the number of disability grant beneficiaries has increased from 38 000 to 40 000. According to him, progress was also made in terms of housing provision and land servicing.

INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

Steytler said several policies have been finalised and approved by Cabinet while more are expected to be finalised next year. These include the renewable energy policy, the national energy policy, the independent power producer policy, and the electricity and draft energy regulator bills.

Steytler said the electrification of 27 schools, four public institutions, 53 households and five business centres were HPP achievements toward total electrification by 2020.

He also said that since March 2016, a total of 8 700 plots had been serviced.