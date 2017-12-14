Namibia: Top Court Gets Acting Judges

Four acting judges of appeal have been appointed to help the Supreme Court handle its workload during 2018.

The President has appointed former South African Constitutional Court judge Yvonne Mokgoro, Zambian judge Fred Chomba, former High Court judge Theo Frank, and current High Court deputy judge president Hosea Angula as acting judges of appeal from the start of January to the end of December 2018, the Office of Chief Justice Peter Shivute announced on Tuesday.

The four judges will be part of a pool of judges who may be called on to hear appeals in the Supreme Court during 2018, it was also announced.

Judges Mokgoro, Chomba and Frank have also been serving as acting judges of appeal from the start of March this year. Angula has been the deputy judge president of the High Court since the start of 2016.

Chomba first served as an acting judge of Namibia's Supreme Court in 1993 and has since then been reappointed in the same capacity numerous times, while Mokgoro was a judge of the Constitutional Court of South Africa from 1994 to 2009 and also served as an acting judge of appeal in Namibia during 2016.

Frank was a judge of Namibia's High Court from 1990 until he resigned in 1996, and has since then continued to practise law as a senior counsel and member of the Society of Advocates of Namibia. The Chief Justice, deputy chief justice and three full-time appeal judges currently on the Supreme Court bench are also part of the pool from which judges can be selected to hear appeal cases in Namibia's highest court next year.

The President appoints judges on recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission.