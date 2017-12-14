Malawi: Malata Boost for Wanderers

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers towering defender Lucky is set to start light training today following a long spell on the sidelines due to an injury.

Malata suffered the injury during his side's goalless draw with Chitipa United at Karonga stadium back in October this year.

However speaking to Nyasa Times upon returning from Lilongwe, the former Silver Strikers and Flames international said doctors have advised him to start light jogging which he is expected to start today.

"I can assure every Wanderers supporters that I am back in training now and hope to have a part in the last 2 games we remaining with before we wrap up the season," said Malata.

He then admitted that life was not easy to be away from football. He said the decision to remain in Lilongwe was based on the anger for the injury and was not happy to see his side play without contributing his part.

"Since joining Wanderers at the onset of the season, I have always given my best to the club that really had the desire to have me on board. And I can assure everyone that before getting injured, I was playing the best football of my career. "

Wanderers are just 3 points away from winning their first league title in more than a decade with 2 games to go. They can wrap up the title with a win at home to Masters Security on Saturday.