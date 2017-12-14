Nigeria: NYSC, Others Design Job Portal to Address Unemployment

Succour may have come the way of fresh graduates looking for white-collar jobs in Nigeria, as the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has launched a Curriculum Vitae (CV) web repository and Job Portal to support post service welfare of Corps members.

The platform was designed in partnership with Dragnet Solutions, Blogme Nigeria Limited, Gr8jobs Limited, Sigma Pensions and Diamond bank plc.

The portal which is the product of the NYSC Lagos State Coordinator, Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) team and a group of Corps members, was launch by the Director General of the NYSC, Brigadier General S. Z Kazaure in Lagos at the weekend.

The portal aims at providing the links between outgoing corps members seeking white-collar jobs and employers of labour who desire to employ qualified graduates based on their jobs specifications.

Kazaure, in his remarks pointed out that, despite the obvious difficulty of securing white collar jobs and the overriding benefits of self-employment, a good number of graduates are still inclined to seeking paid employment. "Which is why management considers it appropriate to buy into the idea of helping Corps members to package themselves for employability in the highly competitive labour market."

He said: "The portal we are launching will among other benefits, serve as a platform for Corps members to get information on job vacancies and market themselves to prospective employers, serve as a large pool for employers searching for suitable candidates, and provide means of verification of credentials."

The NYSC Boss said the scheme would empower corps members to become self-employed through the SAED programme as well as the in-camp and off-camp trainings in various areas, in partnerships with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Bank of Industry through which corps entrepreneurs benefit from start-up loans at single digit interest rates.

He said his management is consolidating on the successes of the programme through initiatives such as the establishment of Zonal Integrated Skills centres in the six geo-political zones, adding that the ones for the South West and the North East are already at completion stages in Ekiti and Gombe States respectively.

The Vice President, Business Development West, Sigma Pensions Limited, Mrs. Mabel George who expressed satisfaction at the initiative said: "Our job is basically about helping people to plan for their future and with this portal, it makes everyone employable.

"We are so excited that people can get employed and in turn have savings for their future. I see this as a wonderful initiative by the NYSC. We are here pledging our continuous support to this cause and anything that is going to help this country to become greater we always want to be a part of it."