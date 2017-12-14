Nigeria: Foundation Fetes Kids At SoS Orphanage

In the spirit of Christmas, a non-governmental -organisation, Malcolm Omorhibo Foundation, has visited the Save Our Soul (SOS) Orphanage Children's Village in Isolo, Lagos, to facilitate with the indigent kids.

During the visit, clothings, toys, cash gifts, shoes and foodstuffs such as bags of rice and cartons of Indomie were donated to the children.

The foundation's spokesperson, Love Ephibayerin, said the gesture was part of the foundation's Corporate Social Responsibility.

She said the group has been promoting gender equality, protecting vulnerable persons in the society, and helping the poor/needy.

'The foundation is also planning to establish an orphanage to accommodate more vulnerable kids, " she said.