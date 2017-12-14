Gambia: 25 Child Survivors of FGM Sensitised On Child Protection Services

25 Child survivors of FGM, early marriage, and sexual violence were recently sensitised on child protection services held at Wellinger Kids Cometist Foundation in KMC region.

The aim of the forum was to capacitise the children who were survivors of child violence and how to deal with those circumstances and report such cases when they happen.

It was made clear that children within their communities face lots of challenges in terms of dealing with sexual abuse, child marriage and other related cases; the reason being the lack of social support from limited child protection support services.

The day event acknowledged that children deserve an environment that is safe and nurturing - one that would allow them to grow, thrive, and maximise their full potential to have long lasting effect on their lives due to the physical, psychological, and sexual violence they experience in and around the centers and communities.

It would always have a serious impact on their education, health, social and economic life which would continue to affect their self-esteem and that of their children as young mothers.

CPA made a presentation on child rights and protection, sexual abuse, mandatory reporting as they were exposed to the Children's Act 2005 as legal entities that protects the rights of children.

In most cases they could report to the nearest police station that have children unit, social welfare, which is supported by CPA in most cases.

They made clear that FGM, child marriage and sexual violence against children are a crime, and anybody found wanting would face justice by the law.

As young people, they are put on the spotlight to report any child abuse in the society as well as to protect themselves if any violence arises that would hinder their development.