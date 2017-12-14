Gambia: 'New Advocates to Intensify End of FGM and GBV in a Generation'

The Executive Coordinator of Young People in the Media, Abdou Jatta, who doubles as UNESCO Global Youth Ambassador on MIL has called on new advocates to intensify efforts towards the end of FGM and GBV.

Jatta was speaking at a day's intensive workshop on Building New Generation of Advocates towards ending FGM &GVB on the theme: "Building the power of the young on Effective Advocacy for the Next Generation".

The workshop, supported by the Girls Generation was held at the TANGO Conference Hall, along Bertil Harding highway.

The initiative that brought together twenty (20) young advocates between the ages of 12 and 17 years, seeks to help young advocates to feel empowered to lead strategic advocacy campaigns.

It was also to lead others into their purpose as well as to raise awareness on Female Genital Mutilation FGM/C and Gender-Based Violence through massive social media transformation and active community engagement.

As new advocates, the YPM Coordinator stated, they envisage that they learn the basics of advocacy, coaching skills and the importance of effective messaging and crafting their own story.

Jatta noted that advocates play a critical role by applying pressure on governments to meet their obligations for child friendly policies, by influencing donor commitments, and by securing practical gains for the growth of children's health and well-being.

As the new Gambia emerges, activism is beginning to rise in the new dispensation, he noted, adding that the workshop seeks to help young advocates to feel empowered to lead strategic advocacy campaigns while leading others into their purpose.

"Total abandonment of FGM & GBV in The Gambia must continue to be a priority for all of us. As young people and children we can help in this process through meaningful participation and in different ways."

He disclosed that they at YPM would continue to support the right to participation, access to health, education, equality and full protection of all children.