Nigeria: Osun Kicks Off Distribution of 'Opon-Imo' in Public Schools

Osogbo — Osun State government has commenced the distribution of 30,000 e-learning computer tablets for final year students in the state public schools.

The distribution of the tablets commenced at Osogbo Government High School, with beneficiaries lauding the government for the gesture.

While it lasted, 30,000 units of the tablets will be given to final year students and their teachers across the state.

The device, otherwise known as 'Tablet of Knowledge' (Opon imo), was introduced by the Rauf Aregbesola administration, for final year secondary school students in the state.

Since its introduction in 2013, it has served four sets of students in Osun public schools. Out of the intended 150,000 tablets, 50,000 have so far been produced and distributed to final year students and their teachers.

The practice however has been to withdraw them from the students after they complete their examinations.

The tablets will then be taken for refurbishment and software upgrade and once they are ready, they will be redistributed to new set of final year students.

Speaking ‎during the flag-off ceremony at Osogbo Government High School, the Principal, Mrs Folorunsho Ladapo, described Opon-Imo as an unusual education infrastructure in the state.

Ladapo confirmed that since its invention, the device has brought about significant improvement in teaching and learning across public schools in the state.

She explained that its introduction since the last four years has redefined the education system and as well set a new standard and direction for purposeful education in the state.