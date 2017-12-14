14 December 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Principal Stresses Moral Discipline in Education Standards

By Jallah Amoson

The principal of Mary Sharp Memorial Mission School in the Water Side community on UN Drive, Monrovia, Rev. Josiah W. Nimely, has pledged to provide a solid education foundation for students at the school.

He said the school's standards will include moral discipline to prepare students to withstand academic challenges and to uphold societal norms.

In an exclusive interview at the school's campus recently, Nimely said Sharp Memorial was established in 1980 in support of government's effort to provide Liberian children with quality education and moral discipline.

He said he is working closely with parents and guardians of the students to ensure that they monitor their children's performance and behavior at home and make a report to the school for assistance, if necessary.

He said with the quality of administrators and teaching staff of the school who are also caring and committed, he is hopeful that his school will be able to produce good and disciplined students.

Nimely said such students would in the future meaningfully contribute to Liberia's development. The school was founded by an American evangelist, Mary Sharp, to help prepare children academically and to support Liberia's education sector.

