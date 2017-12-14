Liberia: 'AWA Presence Indicates Confidence in Liberian Economy'

The decision of the Africa World Airlines to expand its activities to Liberia is an indication of confidence in the Liberian economy, according to Wil Bako Freeman, managing director of the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA).

Speaking at the official activities marking the maiden flight of the Africa World Airlines (Accra-Monrovia-Accra) on Tuesday at the Farmington Hotel, he said the government has completed several projects at the airport that provide opportunities for the sector.

Freeman said: "We will be dedicating the new terminal on Dec. 18; we have completed a new runway and we will soon begin the construction of a new cargo terminal."

He said these developments complement the government's efforts to ensure a good business climate in the country for investors.

Freeman praised Africa World Airlines (AWA) for their decision to expand their routes to Liberia and assured them of LAA's support in their endeavor.

The co-chairman of Africa World Airlines (AWA), Togbe Afede XIV, Chief of Asogli State of Ghana, said he was happy to return to Liberia and to witness the inaugural ceremony of AWA's flight to Liberia.

Chief Afede said AWA was established to ensure effective air transport for Liberians and others to and from Ghana to consolidate the relationship between the two countries.

He revealed that AWA will acquire several larger aircraft to expand the company's services across West Africa and beyond.

Boima Kamara, Minister of Finance and Development Planning, commended AWA authorities and assured them of the government's fullest support. He said the Liberian government will continue to create an enabling environment to benefit the investors and the people of Liberia.

Kamara said the development of Africa rests with Africans and therefore the development of West Africa also rests with West Africans.

Captain Moses K. Weefur, Acting Director at the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA), said he spent days in Ghana examining the necessary components to ensure a smooth investment for AWA and found out that AWA authorities were up to date on the necessities that convinced the Liberian government that AWA meant business.

He assured AWA of his agency's fullest support and commended them for their "fruitful and rewarding relationship."

Ghana's Deputy Minister for Aviation, Kwabena Okeye Darko-Mensah, in a statement, said the occasion marked an important milestone for both Ghana and Liberia in the area of air transport and particularly the promotion of passenger and cargo movements between the two countries.

"I am therefore delighted to be part of this auspicious ceremony which seeks to strengthen the bond of friendship and further cement our mutual relationship as partners in the development of our respective countries," he said.

He drew attention to the relationship between Ghana and Liberia and said Ghana remains committed to foster the necessary relations with Liberia for the development of the two countries.

Darko-Mensah reminded his listeners about the collaboration between the two countries in recognition of the relevant sections of the Chicago Convention which, among others, indulges sovereign countries to sign bilateral Air Services Agreements and Multilateral Treaties with other countries to allow international commercial air transport services between their territories.

He assured Liberians that AWA is a very reliable Ghanaian domestic airline with an impeccable record in safety and security for passengers, and on behalf of the government of Ghana craved the indulgence of Liberian authorities and stakeholders, especially in the aviation sector, to support AWA to provide their usual trademark efficient, reliable, safe and secure services for the people of Liberia and Ghana who will be plying the Accra-Monrovia route.

Finally, he challenged the AWA and its officials to do Ghana proud by providing excellent services to their passengers.