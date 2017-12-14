Ghana: GCB Deploys 216 Officers for One-District-One-Factory Agenda

GCB Bank Ltd has nominated 216 officers to work with the various districts of the country to help ensure entrepreneurs selected under the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative benefit from easy credit facilities from the Bank.

The GCB representatives will work closely with the District Implementation Committees to extend credit to businesses and entrepreneurs selected to establish factories in the districts.

The GCB 1D1F Team is responsible for the generation of credit reports from qualified applications for onward review and approval through the credit approval chain.

Besides, the Bank has established a special purpose Unit to provide financial support to promoters, businesses and entrepreneurs under the 1D1F policy of the state.

The establishment of the Unit under the Bank's Business & SME Banking Department follows GCB's nomination by the Government as a key supporting Bank of the 1D1F.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry and 1D1F Secretariat formed the District Implementation Committees (DICs) to be chaired by the M/DCE of the respective districts to facilitate the smooth implementation of the programme.

GCB's commitment and involvement in the 1D1F Initiative affirms its position as the leading supporter of indigenous and SME businesses in the country.

GCB Bank in the middle of this year announced its commitment towards the 1D1F initiative and earmarked GH¢1billion for direct funding, the organization of workshops and has introduced an array of price concessions for 1D1F clients.