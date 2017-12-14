14 December 2017

Business Day Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Flash Sales On Jumia's 'Black Friday'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Jumia Ghana has set the pace for shoppers to have an easy and endless discounted life of shopping online.

With its ongoing Black Friday Festival, Jumia Ghana is offering Flash Sales at 12pm and 3pm each day. Just like the flash of a beam, Flash sales is the sale of premium items that have crazy discounts offered for sale on the Jumia website for just few minutes and goes off when sold out.

Such items have huge discounts and don't stay on the site for long. However, depending on the stock available, Flash sale can stay a bit longer on the site. During a Flash sale last week, an item such as iphone 6, 32GB, was sold at GHS 780 instead of GHS 1,560 and Samsung Note 8 at GHS 2,250 instead of GHS 4,500 at 12pm and 3pm respectively.

The Flash sales in this year's Black Friday Festival cannot be compared to any other; it begun Nov. 24th and it is expected to end when Black Friday ends; thus Dec. 15. For the past one week, Jumia is pampering its customers to a sizzling discount deals on all items on its platform. With the advent of technology, customers can sit in the comfort of their homes and offices and place an order during this Black Friday season and have it delivered to them all the time.

Due to huge orders that come in, Jumia says 'be rest assured, your items are in the warehouse' and they are working studiously to ensure customers items are delivered.

Currently, Jumia has hired more delivery persons to foster this process. They are ready to answer all calls regarding item delivery. 'Thank you for choosing Jumia'- They added. Customers can as well enjoy free delivery on specific items; as well as a 7-day return policy when they order any item on Jumia.

E-commerce is tremendously impacting the livelihood of shoppers; making it easier to predict a super-fast transition to e-commerce in the next five to ten years to come. For this reason, e-commerce platforms like Jumia have seized the opportunity to reduce the risk of offline shopping hassle to deliver the very best online shopping experience to customers. - BDG

Ghana

New Public Sector Reform Strategy in the Offing

Government remains commitment to reforming the public sector to make it responsive to the needs of business, private… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Business Day Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.