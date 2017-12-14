Ghana: Flash Sales On Jumia's 'Black Friday'

Jumia Ghana has set the pace for shoppers to have an easy and endless discounted life of shopping online.

With its ongoing Black Friday Festival, Jumia Ghana is offering Flash Sales at 12pm and 3pm each day. Just like the flash of a beam, Flash sales is the sale of premium items that have crazy discounts offered for sale on the Jumia website for just few minutes and goes off when sold out.

Such items have huge discounts and don't stay on the site for long. However, depending on the stock available, Flash sale can stay a bit longer on the site. During a Flash sale last week, an item such as iphone 6, 32GB, was sold at GHS 780 instead of GHS 1,560 and Samsung Note 8 at GHS 2,250 instead of GHS 4,500 at 12pm and 3pm respectively.

The Flash sales in this year's Black Friday Festival cannot be compared to any other; it begun Nov. 24th and it is expected to end when Black Friday ends; thus Dec. 15. For the past one week, Jumia is pampering its customers to a sizzling discount deals on all items on its platform. With the advent of technology, customers can sit in the comfort of their homes and offices and place an order during this Black Friday season and have it delivered to them all the time.

Due to huge orders that come in, Jumia says 'be rest assured, your items are in the warehouse' and they are working studiously to ensure customers items are delivered.

Currently, Jumia has hired more delivery persons to foster this process. They are ready to answer all calls regarding item delivery. 'Thank you for choosing Jumia'- They added. Customers can as well enjoy free delivery on specific items; as well as a 7-day return policy when they order any item on Jumia.

E-commerce is tremendously impacting the livelihood of shoppers; making it easier to predict a super-fast transition to e-commerce in the next five to ten years to come. For this reason, e-commerce platforms like Jumia have seized the opportunity to reduce the risk of offline shopping hassle to deliver the very best online shopping experience to customers. - BDG