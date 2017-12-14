14 December 2017

Liberia: Runoff Election Date Illegal-Senator Tengbe

Photo: Boakai Fofana/AllAfrica
An Elections Commission official outside a polling station (file photo).
By Alex Yomah

National Elections Commission's Chairman Cllr. Jerome Korkoya lacks legal mandate" to declare December 26, 2017 as date for the runoff presidential election without legislative approval, ranking Senator George Tengbeh of Lofa County has said.

Tengbeh who chairs the Senate committee on Rules, Order and Administration Chairman told reporters in the capital Monrovia late Tuesday that the constitutional period for the runoff has elapsed.

NEC must therefore request a joint resolution of the legislature to set a new date as was done in the case of the 2014 mid-term senatorial election, he claimed.

Scheduled for November that year the Senate election was postponed to December due to the Ebola Public Health disaster.

"If the Months stipulated in the Constitution expire only the Liberian Senate by resolution has that power to select new month and date for election and not Korkoya," he said.

"Failure to consult the Senate, Cllr. Korkoya's declaration date for runoff is illegal."

The presidential runoff is scheduled between Unity Party of Vice President Joseph Boakai and Senator George Weah of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

