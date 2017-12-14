Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) has closed its Bunda Campus indefinitely following protests by students over power outages .

The Luanar students held protests last week that led to damage to some property.

Management of the university ordered the students on Wedneday December 13, 2017 ordered the students to leave the campus by 4 pm .

"Please be advised that in view of demonstrations by yourself (Bunda Campus Students) which has resulted to damages to private and institutional property, council of the university has closed the campus effective December 13, 2017, all students are therefore requested to leave the premises by 4pm today," reads the Memo signed by university registrar Phillip Kaonda.

Kaonda said the protests had led to damage of both private and institutional property.

Last week the students carried out a mini demonstration demanding an end to persistent power outage which rocked the campus.

In September last year, authorities closed Natural Resources College (NRC) campus a constituent college of Luanar following demonstrations against fees hike.