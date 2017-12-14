14 December 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Fall Army Worm Attacks Thyolo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Daniel Kasondo

Thyolo — Maizefarmers in Thyolo should brace for a tough farming season as it has shown that the period will be characterized by a fall army worms' attack.

Bonface Kautale, Assistant Agriculture Development Officer (DADO) for Thyolo, explained to Mana that most farmers who planted their maize crop following early rains in November were suffering from the worm attack in all the six Extension Planning Areas (EPAs) in the district.

Kautale however, said his office had already started distributing pesticides and intensified sensitizations on how to control the pest across the district.

He added that out of the 37,743 hectors of maize planted, 8,850 hectares have been attacked, with severe destruction being experienced in Dwale EPA around Bvumbwe trading centre.

"Even though the government is distributing pesticides, we are still urging the farmers to source the pesticides on their own. We are also encouraging them to use biological methods of containing the pests like use of tobacco concoction and ashes," he explained.

The Agriculture Extension Development Coordinator (AEDC), for Thyolo centre EPA, Enock Chiwale, said 38 percent of his section was under attack from the worm.

"We expect this number to go up. This is a big problem in maize production in the district and it will require joint effort to contain the crisis," he said.

Chiwale said in his EPA the worm has been identified in all the sections of Mtambanyama, Nyanga, Njale, and Maonga where farmers are busy fighting the pests.

Malawi

When Climate Policy Fails on the Ground

Climate change is causing droughts and food shortages and, as a result, is having a huge impact on people’s lives.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.