Angola: Rink Hockey - Academica Win and Equal Final Play-Offs

Luanda — Academica de Luanda beat 1º de Agosto last Wednesday by 4-3, in the extra time period, in the second game of the final of the senior males Rink Hockey Championship, being disputed in the best of five games play-off system.
The regular period ended in 3-3 draw.
Academica's victory goal was scored by Geoveti.
With this result, Academica equalised the result of the play-offs, after losing 4-3 in the first round.
The third round of the play-offs is scheduled for Friday in the Dream Space arena, in Viana Municipality, in Luanda.