Angola: Rink Hockey - Academica Win and Equal Final Play-Offs

More than three billion kwanzas is the amount collected by the second Region of the General Tax Administration (AGT) in… Read more »

The third round of the play-offs is scheduled for Friday in the Dream Space arena, in Viana Municipality, in Luanda.

With this result, Academica equalised the result of the play-offs, after losing 4-3 in the first round.

Luanda — Academica de Luanda beat 1º de Agosto last Wednesday by 4-3, in the extra time period, in the second game of the final of the senior males Rink Hockey Championship, being disputed in the best of five games play-off system.

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.