Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Politburo Endorses Mugabe Recalling

Zanu PF Extra Ordinary Congress has kicked off in Harare with ruling party's 314th politburo session endorsing the central committee resolution to recall former President Robert Mugabe from his position and replacing him with Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Simon Khaya-Moyo, told journalists in Harare today that the politburo had endorsed resolutions of the November 19 Central Committee meeting which among other things recalled Mugabe from his position as the party's President and First Secretary.

"Today's politburo session marked the start of the congress and it endorsed President Mnangagwa as the First Secretary of the ruling party," said Khaya Moyo.

He expressed optimism that the congress will further strengthen the ruling party following leadership changes that saw Mugabe's 37 year old grip coming to a crushing end.

Khaya Moyo added that the congress is expected to endorse Mnangagwa as the party's presidential candidate for the 2018 elections while also setting the stage for the former vice President to appoint his two deputies.

He noted that Mnangagwa, during the politburo meeting, emphasized on the need for Zanu PF members to work hard for the country and the ruling party.

"President Mnangagwa assured members that life of the politburo will continue as it was and will run until 2018. He also encouraged us to work for the development of the party and economy," said Khaya Moyo.

He added that Mnangagwa was pleased by how the budget had appealed to the public and how it had boosted confidence in the economy and it has shown early signs of stimulating growth.

Khaya Moyo further noted that the Minister of Agriculture, Mechanization and Irrigation Development, Air Marshall Perrence Shiri briefed the politburo on the 2017-18 summer cropping season.

"The Minister of Agriculture told the meeting that the country has enough maize to last until the next season. He also said the farming season is in full swing, with the demand for inputs at an all time high.however, there is need for us to prioritize pest and disease control as we go ahead with the season," said Moyo.