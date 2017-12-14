Algiers (Algeria) — The Ambassador of South Africa in Algeria, Dennis Dlomo, reaffirmed, on Tuesday, in the Forum of the Memory, dedicated to the Martyr Mohamed Abdelaziz, the commitment of his country with the right of the Saharawi people to freedom and independence.

The South African diplomat highlighted in his speech, the great work of the deceased leader for the freedom of his people.

"We will not forget our brothers in the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, the struggle of the Saharawi people is the struggle of South Africa," said Dennis Dlomo, while maintaining that "new fronts of struggle will be opened through the use of legal channels and all forms able to stop the aggression against the rights of the Sahrawi in the Occupied Terrirories of Western Sahara ".

The ambassador concluded his speech with the news that South Africa and the countries of the Development Group of South Africa, will organize a regional congress of solidarity with Western Sahara, and that their recommendations will be addressed within the African Union and the BRICS. SPS