South Africa: Police Request Community to Assist in Tracing Missing Persons

The police in Mooinooi request members of the community to assist them in tracing of Joey Van Niekerk, 32, and Anisha Van Niekerk, 30.

The pair was allegedly last seen on Sunday, 10 December 2017 en route from Mooinooi to Pretoria driving in a white Nissan X-Trail with Registration number JJK 781 NW. They did not reach their destination and have been missing since that day.

The police request anyone with information that may lead to successful tracing of the pair to contact the Investigating Officer, Warrant Officer Christiaan Robinson on 082 643 6137.