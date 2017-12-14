South Africa: Festive Season Operations in Full Swing

press release

Port Elizabeth — Successes achieved during the festive season operations is as a result of high visibility patrols and searches in hot spot areas within the Mount Road Cluster. The Visible Gang Intervention Team (VGIT), National Intervention Team (NIT), Provincial Gang Investigation Unit and Crime Combatting Unit (CCU) operating from the COCC is wasting no time in arresting suspects in the Northern areas. Within 24 hours 8 suspects were arrested for drugs, murder and attempted murder and prohibited possession of a firearm and ammunition. Mandrax, tik, dagga and a revolver was seized.

On 13 December 2017 members of NIT were searching a house in Arcadia on suspicion of dealing in drugs and illegal firearms. The shack was searched and a firearm and ammunition was found in the fridge. The owner of the house was arrested on charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

On 14 December 2017 during the early hours of the morning, the Provincial Gang Investigation Unit did a suspect raiding in search of wanted suspects for gang related shooting incidents. Three suspects were arrested for murder and attempted murder for separate incidents.

On 13 December 2017 VGIT members recovered a hijacked vehicle soon after it was reported. The vehicle was spotted at the corners of Nooigedacht and Old Uitenhage Roads in the Bethelsdorp area. The vehicle was reportedly hijacked in Bethesldorp. No suspect arrested. Police investigations continue.

The Cluster Commander for Mount Road, Maj Gen Funeka Siganga has warned criminals that there is no room for their criminal activities and that police will come down harshly on those who disregard the law. We have intensified our visibility to ensure that the people of Nelson Mandela Metro enjoy a safe and secure festive season.'