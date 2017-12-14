13 December 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Unlicensed Firearms Recovered At Kwamakhutha Area, Two Suspects Arrested

The Umhlali K9 unit assisted by various police units embarked on Safer Festive Season operations at Malukazi area, KwaMakhutha, south of Durban, last night. The members were following up information about illegal firearms in the area. They spotted a house fitting the same description given to them and it was searched. A 24-year-old man was arrested after he was found with two unlicensed pistols and ammunition. The members proceeded to another homestead in the area where they recovered another 9mm pistol with ammunition. A 39-year-old suspect was arrested and charged for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Both recovered firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if they were used in any other crimes in the province. The arrested suspects are due to appear in the Umbumbulu Magistrate's Court tomorrow.

"The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the arrest and the recovery of unlicensed firearms. "Our task team members and crime intelligence will investigate and see if the arrested suspects are not linked to other violent crimes such as murder, armed robberies and hijackings in the province. These are the weapons normally used in violent crimes where innocent people are losing their lives. Community members must not shield criminals in their areas but they must expose them and report them to the police," he said.

