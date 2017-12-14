13 December 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Accident On the N10 Road Between Middelburg and Cradock

King William's Town — On 2017-12-13 at about 02:27 a vehicle that was travelling (25) twenty-five kilometres from Middelburg on the N10 road towards Cradock hit a kudu. The driver lost control over the vehicle, swerved and hit an oncoming truck which drove over the vehicle. From the (5) passengers inside the vehicle, (3) three men passed away on the scene and (2) two passengers were seriously injured. The injured passengers were transported to hospital and the SAPS is currently busy with further investigation to determine the identities of the passengers.

Whilst police officials were busy regulating traffic on the accident scene a police official was hit by a taxi which overtook another taxi. The (46) year old police official sustained serious head injuries and is being transferred to a Bloemfontein hospital. A case of Culpable Homicide and Reckless or Negligent Driving were opened.

