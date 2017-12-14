14 December 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Cousin Sentenced for Raping the Victim

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Mthunzini Regional Court convicted and sentenced the accused (35) to 18 years imprisonment for rape. He was sentenced on 12 December 2017 after the magistrate heard how he raped an 18-year-old woman at Esikhaleni area outside Richards Bay.

On 3 April 2017, the victim was at her place of resident coming from a nearby tavern at Mandlankala area, Esikhaleni. She was with her cousin (35) who allegedly threatened her with a knife and raped her. She was also stabbed multiple times by the accused. The victim managed to escape and a case of rape was opened at Esikhaleni police station. The docket was transferred to Empangeni Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit for further investigation. The next day the accused was arrested and charged for rape. He appeared in court several times until he was convicted and sentence by Mthunzini Regional Court.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the sentenced handed down to the accused. "The accused was expected to protect the victim but he was the one who turned against her and raped her. Our FCS units will continue with their excellent work in making sure that all those terrorising and abusing women and children are sent to jail. I encourage the victims of any form of abuse to come forward and report these crimes to the police so that perpetrators will be arrested. We have just concluded our 16 Days of No Violence against Women and Children awareness campaigns. It is disturbing to see that there are still people who abuse women and children," he said.

South Africa

Opposition Party Files Perjury Charges Against Zuma

The DA has filed perjury charges against President Jacob Zuma after Wednesday's damning state capture judgment. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.