South Africa: Cousin Sentenced for Raping the Victim

press release

The Mthunzini Regional Court convicted and sentenced the accused (35) to 18 years imprisonment for rape. He was sentenced on 12 December 2017 after the magistrate heard how he raped an 18-year-old woman at Esikhaleni area outside Richards Bay.

On 3 April 2017, the victim was at her place of resident coming from a nearby tavern at Mandlankala area, Esikhaleni. She was with her cousin (35) who allegedly threatened her with a knife and raped her. She was also stabbed multiple times by the accused. The victim managed to escape and a case of rape was opened at Esikhaleni police station. The docket was transferred to Empangeni Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit for further investigation. The next day the accused was arrested and charged for rape. He appeared in court several times until he was convicted and sentence by Mthunzini Regional Court.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the sentenced handed down to the accused. "The accused was expected to protect the victim but he was the one who turned against her and raped her. Our FCS units will continue with their excellent work in making sure that all those terrorising and abusing women and children are sent to jail. I encourage the victims of any form of abuse to come forward and report these crimes to the police so that perpetrators will be arrested. We have just concluded our 16 Days of No Violence against Women and Children awareness campaigns. It is disturbing to see that there are still people who abuse women and children," he said.