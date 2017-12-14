14 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'Our Courts Are Fearless' - Mahumapelo's Reaction to State Capture Judgment

The ANC must take heed from court judgments against the party and its President Jacob Zuma, North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo said on Thursday.

On Wednesday a full Bench of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria delivered two damning judgments against Zuma.

First, the court ordered that he personally pay for legal costs in an application he had lodged to stop the release of former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's report on state capture allegations.

Later, it ruled that Madonsela's recommended remedial actions after her investigation into state capture were wise, necessary, rational and appropriate.

The full Bench, led by Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, dismissed Zuma's application to have aspects of Madonsela's report taken on review.

Strengthening democracy

Commenting on the outcomes, Mahumapelo said: "We must celebrate the strengthening of democracy in SA. When courts take such decisions against the head of state... it's part of strengthening democracy."

He said the courts should continue to play their role in all issues brought before them, despite the positions carried by people involved.

Mahumapelo added that it was positive that the courts were fearless.

His comments came a day after the ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal launched a scathing attack on the judiciary, accusing the courts of attempting to silently overthrow Zuma.

Mahumapelo said the liberation movement should look at past judgments as it seeks to pave a way forward.

Some of the damning findings against the president include:- the Constitutional Court's findings in relation to Nkandla;

- the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruling that Deputy Cyril Ramaphosa should appoint a new National Director of Public Prosecutions as the president's firing of Mxolisi Nxasana was found to be reckless and unlawful; and

- the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld a 2016 High Court ruling that the 2009 decision to drop corruption charges against Zuma was irrational, paving the way for it to be reinstated.

