14 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: DA Files Perjury Charges Against Zuma

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: GCIS
President Jacob Zuma (file photo).

The DA has filed perjury charges against President Jacob Zuma after Wednesday's damning state capture judgment.

DA spokespersons Refiloe Ntsekhe and Phumzile van Damme spent almost an hour with Rosebank police shortly after DA leader Mmusi Maimane hosted a press briefing on the party's way forward.

Ntsekhe told journalists the party decided to file charges against Zuma after a full Bench of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria delivered its scathing ruling against him.

The charges relate to an answering affidavit Zuma had filed in the case in which he submitted that, should it later transpire that former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela produce a final report without affording him his right to administrative action, the report should be released.

However, in two subsequent affidavits, the president changed his tune and claimed that the first affidavit contained a typing error and that it was his intention to say that the report should not be released.

Ntsheke said: "While the court chose not to make any findings on whether perjury had been committed as this was not their task on the day, it ruled out the possibility of any typing errors which might have excused the president's inconsistencies."

She argued that Zuma had falsified his statement and that he knew Madonsela's report had been finalised before he submitted his answering affidavit.

In Wednesday's landmark judgment, a full Bench of the court, led by Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, dismissed Zuma's application against Madonsela's report, ruling that he must institute a commission of inquiry into state capture within 30 days.

The commission is to be headed by a judge appointed by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, as per the "binding" remedial actions put forward by Madonsela.

In the judgment, Zuma was held personally liable for the costs of his legal challenge, as well as his aborted application to halt the report from being released.

The court found that Madonsela's recommended remedial actions after her investigation into state capture were wise, necessary, rational and appropriate.

Source: News24

South Africa

Zuma Files Appeal in Prosecuting Authority Boss Saga

President Jacob Zuma is to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein for leave to appeal a North… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.