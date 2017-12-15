15 December 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: EALA to Be Inaugurated Next Week as Kenya Elects Its Representatives

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James Karuhanga

The fourth East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) is expected to be inaugurated on Monday, in Arusha, Tanzania, ending months of uncertainty.

The development follows elections of the last lawmakers to the regional Assembly by Kenyan Parliament on Thursday.

Kenya was the only EAC partner state that had not yet elected its nine representatives to the regional Assembly.

Reached on phone, EALA Senior Public Relations Officer, Bobi Odiko confirmed the development.

Odiko said the voting took place at both Kenya's Senate and National Assembly Chambers, paving the way for inauguration next Monday, December 18.

Odiko said the office of the Clerk is finalising preparations for the inauguration which will lead to swearing in and the election of Speaker.

Rwanda

France Must Own Up to Role in Genocide - Survivors

The umbrella body of survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Ibuka, has expressed optimism that the latest… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.