Rwanda: EALA to Be Inaugurated Next Week as Kenya Elects Its Representatives

The fourth East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) is expected to be inaugurated on Monday, in Arusha, Tanzania, ending months of uncertainty.

The development follows elections of the last lawmakers to the regional Assembly by Kenyan Parliament on Thursday.

Kenya was the only EAC partner state that had not yet elected its nine representatives to the regional Assembly.

Reached on phone, EALA Senior Public Relations Officer, Bobi Odiko confirmed the development.

Odiko said the voting took place at both Kenya's Senate and National Assembly Chambers, paving the way for inauguration next Monday, December 18.

Odiko said the office of the Clerk is finalising preparations for the inauguration which will lead to swearing in and the election of Speaker.