Rwanda: Rally Des Mille Collines to Attract Ten Drivers

Ten rally crews from Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda will compete in the 34th edition of the Rally des Mille Collines that will take place on Saturday in Nyamata, Bugesera district.

According to the Rwanda Auto Club (RAC) Secretary General, Ange Francois Cyatangabo, the one-day event will have tricky sections like sharp corners, fast tracks, and will be 70% closed road.

Rally des Milles Collines is the last race of the Rwanda National Championship, which Jean-Claude Gakwaya is leading although he will miss the event after his Subaru Impreza suffered engine problems in the last race.

The registered drivers include six Rwandans, two Ugandans and two Burundians. The race will cover Nyagihunika, Kamabuye and Rilima with sections 3, 4 and 5 covering a total distance of 150km.

"We are very keen on safety and that is why we chose roads that are 70% closed. The race will mostly be the only event on the roads and even when it goes through villages," he said.

Uganda's Pole Pole Wilbert and Bashir Mbogo-Mitsubishi Evolution VI (Kajala Rally Team) are defending champions. He, however; did not register to defend his title.

Gakwaya leads the race for the Rwanda National Championship with 67 points, 31 points ahead of his closest challenger Christophe Nizette (36 points).

Fabrice Nyiridandi with 23 points is in third place, Christian Kanangire follows with 13 points, Genese Semana comes next with six points while Fergadiotis Tassos Gakuba and Alain Murenzi are bottom with three points each, respectively.

The Rwanda National Championship started with the Gorilla in the Mist rally in Uganda (March 3-5), followed by the Sprint Rally held in Nyamata (May 20), Uganda Pearl of Africa Rally (June, 30-July 2), Rwanda Mt. Gorilla Rally (September 8-9) while the most recent event was the Huye Rally held in October.

2017 NRC standings:

1. Jean Claude Gakwaya 67 points

2. Christophe Nizette 36

3. Fabrice Nyiridandi 23

4. Christian Kanangire 13

5. Genese Semana 6

6. Fergadiotis Tassos Gakuba 3

7. Alain Murenzi 3

Confirmed drivers

1. Fabrice Nyiridandi/Regis Remera (Rwa) - Toyota Celica

2. Eric Gakwaya (Rwa) -Subaru

3. Serge Rusagara/Mujiji (Rwa) - Subaru

4. Fergadiotis Gakuba Tassos/Lionel Kayitankole (Rwa) - Toyota Corolla

5. Christian Remezo/Jean Marie Gahuragiza (Bur) - Toyota Celica

6. Jean Jean Giesen/YannickDewalque (Rwa) - Toyota Celica

7. Genese Semana/Jacques Hakizimana (Rwa) - Peugeot

8. Din Imitiaz/Jules Uwimana (Toyota Avensis, Bur)

9. Yasin Mukaza/ Jackson Serwanga (Uga) - Toyota Levin

10. Gilberto Balondemo/Hamza Lwanga (Uga) - Toyota Corolla