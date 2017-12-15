15 December 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Rally Des Mille Collines to Attract Ten Drivers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

Ten rally crews from Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda will compete in the 34th edition of the Rally des Mille Collines that will take place on Saturday in Nyamata, Bugesera district.

According to the Rwanda Auto Club (RAC) Secretary General, Ange Francois Cyatangabo, the one-day event will have tricky sections like sharp corners, fast tracks, and will be 70% closed road.

Rally des Milles Collines is the last race of the Rwanda National Championship, which Jean-Claude Gakwaya is leading although he will miss the event after his Subaru Impreza suffered engine problems in the last race.

The registered drivers include six Rwandans, two Ugandans and two Burundians. The race will cover Nyagihunika, Kamabuye and Rilima with sections 3, 4 and 5 covering a total distance of 150km.

"We are very keen on safety and that is why we chose roads that are 70% closed. The race will mostly be the only event on the roads and even when it goes through villages," he said.

Uganda's Pole Pole Wilbert and Bashir Mbogo-Mitsubishi Evolution VI (Kajala Rally Team) are defending champions. He, however; did not register to defend his title.

Gakwaya leads the race for the Rwanda National Championship with 67 points, 31 points ahead of his closest challenger Christophe Nizette (36 points).

Fabrice Nyiridandi with 23 points is in third place, Christian Kanangire follows with 13 points, Genese Semana comes next with six points while Fergadiotis Tassos Gakuba and Alain Murenzi are bottom with three points each, respectively.

The Rwanda National Championship started with the Gorilla in the Mist rally in Uganda (March 3-5), followed by the Sprint Rally held in Nyamata (May 20), Uganda Pearl of Africa Rally (June, 30-July 2), Rwanda Mt. Gorilla Rally (September 8-9) while the most recent event was the Huye Rally held in October.

2017 NRC standings:

1. Jean Claude Gakwaya 67 points

2. Christophe Nizette 36

3. Fabrice Nyiridandi 23

4. Christian Kanangire 13

5. Genese Semana 6

6. Fergadiotis Tassos Gakuba 3

7. Alain Murenzi 3

Confirmed drivers

1. Fabrice Nyiridandi/Regis Remera (Rwa) - Toyota Celica

2. Eric Gakwaya (Rwa) -Subaru

3. Serge Rusagara/Mujiji (Rwa) - Subaru

4. Fergadiotis Gakuba Tassos/Lionel Kayitankole (Rwa) - Toyota Corolla

5. Christian Remezo/Jean Marie Gahuragiza (Bur) - Toyota Celica

6. Jean Jean Giesen/YannickDewalque (Rwa) - Toyota Celica

7. Genese Semana/Jacques Hakizimana (Rwa) - Peugeot

8. Din Imitiaz/Jules Uwimana (Toyota Avensis, Bur)

9. Yasin Mukaza/ Jackson Serwanga (Uga) - Toyota Levin

10. Gilberto Balondemo/Hamza Lwanga (Uga) - Toyota Corolla

Rwanda

RPF Has Even Bigger Tasks Ahead - Political Experts

The celebration this week of Rwanda Patriotic Front's 30th anniversary is all the more important because of the party's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.