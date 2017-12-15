Rwanda: RPF Has Even Bigger Tasks Ahead - Political Experts

The celebration this week of Rwanda Patriotic Front's 30th anniversary is all the more important because of the party's ideology that puts country above all else, political analysts have said.

The experts were speaking to The New Times yesterday, on the same day the RPF-Inkotanyi started its three-day National Congress ahead of its anniversary celebrations tomorrow, December 16.

President Paul Kagame, the Chairman of the RPF, opened the congress at the governing party's headquarters in Rusororo, on the outskirts of the capital Kigali, with a call to members to remain true to the values of the political organisation.

Kagame said RPF's 30th anniversary is "a milestone not only of years, but of efforts that changed the course of history of Rwanda as well as our character."

Eugenia Kayitesi, the executive director of local think-tank, Institute of Policy Analysis and Research-Rwanda, said RPF's guiding principles and the party's consistency in espousing high moral standards put it in a good position to pass down its ideology to the next generations.

Thousands of RPF members are attending the National Congress at the governing party's headquarters in Rusororo, Gasabo District. The party will be celebrating its 30th anniversary this weekend. Courtesy.

"The party's leadership strategy has proved to us that they are able to deliver," she said. "RPF has been the engine for Rwanda's transformation for the last two decades and is now looking at a longer term national blueprint, Vision 2050."

She added: "I must say that the party is strategically positioned to continue the national development agenda and transformation."

Asked about her take on the RPF's 30 years of existence, she said the party's "inclusive ideology" had been one of the most important pillars of its success.

"They have brought back refugees, promoted unity of all Rwandans and they have embraced a forward-looking ideology that is now focusing on the youth who are the future of the country," she added.

'The bigger picture'

Dr Christopher Kayumba, a political commentator and a lecturer at University of Rwanda's School of Journalism and Communication, said that RPF-Inkotanyi has effectively delivered on many fronts because of its ideology.

"This party has a belief of putting the country first. This is one of the biggest reasons that have made it successful," he told this newspaper yesterday. "This is why RPF is one of the liberation movements that are not tainted by corruption scandals."

Kayumba said that in light of the tremendous successes that have characterised the RPF-Inkotanyi as a political organisation and the governing party in Rwanda since the end of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, the single most important challenge facing it is to pass on its values and beliefs to younger generations.

"The young people are the future," he said. "The problem is how to ensure that these beliefs espoused by the founding members, the values that Rwanda should be first, the values of self-reliance, and those of focusing on the bigger picture are inherited by young people."

Addressing the RPF delegates at the congress yesterday, Kagame cited the need for sustainability of the party's philosophy. "What we are celebrating today are the achievements of a generation. But we cannot be shortsighted. We must think of what we can do today to benefit the generations to come."

Kayumba also said that the RPF members have actively contributed toward the party's growth from the beginning, which is partly why party's leadership was able to create Crystal Ventures, a conglomerate that has significantly contributed to economic advancement of the country.

"RPF members used to sell cows and goats to contribute to the success of the struggle. Even after the liberation struggle, members continued to give personal contributions and this is why RPF is one of the richest parties in Africa," he said.

For Frederick Golooba-Mutebi, a researcher and political scientist, RPF's continued effort to make Rwanda self-reliant is one of the most commendable aspects of its ideology.

"The RPF has a strong ideology of self-reliance for Rwanda, and since they came to power they have been pursuing this consistently. As a poor country that aspires to wean itself off aid, this is a very big ambition that is not attainable easily," he said.

The Agaciro Development Fund, for instance, he said, will take a long time to grow into a big sovereign wealth fund that can replace aid (that Rwanda receives from development partners).

But it will require a lot of efforts from the RPF, he warned.

Strong party structures

Golooba-Mutebi said that consolidating the gains the party has brought about will also require a lot of effort. He said that it is critical to have a party structure that further strengthens the organisation to make sure that it remains well above individual members.

"President Kagame was re-elected [in August presidential poll] and the debate has been about helping strengthen the party to ensure the consolidation of the gains made and for his successors in the future to operate within the context of a strong political organisation. This requires a lot in terms of organisation and structure," he said.

Today, the RPF National Congress enters its second day, with a panel discussion themed, Shaping Rwanda for global challenges and opportunities, as well as presentation of proposed amendments to RPF-Inkotanyi statutes among items on the agenda.

The congress is also expected to elect new leaders of the party tomorrow, including the chairperson, secretary-general and commissioners at the national level.

Kayumba said that RPF's belief in consensual over confrontational democracy is unquestionable as it provides for power-sharing and inclusivity.

"Researchers who have studied deeply divided societies recommend that this is the best form of democracy because it makes divided societies lessen violence," he said.

RPF-Inkotanyi was formed by Rwandan refugees in 1987, having morphed from Rwandese Alliance for National Unity (RANU) that had been created in 1979.

Speaking yesterday, Kagame said the RPF emerged as a response to serious problems in Rwanda, caused by bad politics.

Some of the issues he said the party set out to address include the fact that citizens had no rights, dignity and a sense of security.

In the years that followed the 1959 pogroms that targeted the Tutsi, successive governments in Rwanda also continued to persecute the Tutsi inside the country, while they also denied refugees a chance to return home.

The RPF is credited with stopping the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi which claimed the lives of at least a million Rwandans.