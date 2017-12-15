Kenyan-Born Froome Facing Ban After Failing Drug Test

Kenyan-born professional cyclist Chris Froome is staring at a possible ban after failing a drugs test.

Froome could also have the Vuelta a Espana title he won last September stripped if authorities 'confirm' he knowingly consumed drugs to enhance his performances.

In another major doping controversy for Team Sky, the 32 year-old Briton released a statement confirming that an adverse analytical finding was found during the Vuelta a Espana in September.

Froome has however indicated via a Tweet to his one a half million followers that he is comfortable in proving his innocence when the right time comes.

Thank you for all the messages of support this morning. I am confident that we will get to the bottom of this. Unfortunately I can't share any more information than I already have until the enquiry is complete.

- Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) December 13, 2017

The cyclist was found to have double the permitted levels of the asthma drug salbutamol in a test taken after the 18th stage of the Spanish grand Tour on September 7.

He went on to complete a historic double by winning that particular race.

And unless he and his team of legal advisors and medical experts can provide the evidence that persuades the International Cycling Union (UCI) that he didn't internationally consume the medication to enhance his performance, he is set to be banned for upto a year.

Froome was born in Nairobi and mentored by former Kenya professional cyclist David Kinjah who became his trainer partner.

Froome would then move to South Africa to study economics, from where he ventured into professional cycling.