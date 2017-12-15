14 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Multichoice Launches 'Full-Scale Investigation' After Rape Allegations Against Employees

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Jobs for Felons Hub/Flickr
(file photo)

MultiChoice has launched a "full-scale investigation" after claims emerged this week that a female employee had been raped by colleagues in 2014.

The company said it noted "with grave concern very serious allegations" made on social media after a hashtag started circulating along with the name of the victim and that of one of the alleged rapists.

In a statement, MultiChoice said the incident occurred in 2014 and that a case had been opened with the police, which resulted in the conviction of one of the accused.

"The company has provided this employee with support since this traumatic incident and will continue to do so," said a company representative who did not wish to be identified.

"The accused staff member identified on social media denies the allegations."

The company was criticised on social media, where the #OccupyMultiChoice hashtag has been doing the rounds, for not having done enough to protect the victim.

The representative said the company was aware of the planned protest and would make sure there are appropriate security measures in place.

Allegations being taken 'seriously'

"This employee reported an incident to us in 2014 in which she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted. No allegation of the involvement of co-employees was made at that time.

"We've recently learned of these further allegations involving our employees, which is why we've launched an immediate and a full-scale investigation to get to the bottom of this matter, as we take these allegations very seriously," the company said.

It noted with caution that the woman had not laid any criminal charges against the accused staff member.

MultiChoice described the event as "tragic" and said it had provided the employee with support over the past three years.

"This includes helping her find accommodation, getting her counselling, giving her time off to attend the court case, and granting her extended medical leave," the representative said.

MultiChoice said its general manager for HR reached out to the employee this week to find out if the company could provide further support.

Police were not able to comment without information about where the case was opened or a case number.

Source: News24

South Africa

Christo Wiese Resigns from Steinhoff Supervisory Boad

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company") - The Company is providing the following update further to its… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.