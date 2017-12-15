Nigerian Army Restates Loyalty to Buhari

Ibadan — The Nigeria Army has said it will loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari while maintaining a high level of professionalism and remain apolitical in all its conducts.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen. Tukur Buratai, made these assertions on Thursday, at the closing ceremony of the Chief Of Staff Annual Conference which held at Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to the Army boss, it will continue to uphold its core values of discipline, professionalism, responsiveness, in order to reposition itself for better efficiency.

In a communiqué read at the end of the conference, the Director of the Army's Policy and Plans, Major General Christopher Adewale Jemitola, the Army said, during the conference, it has reviewed its performance for the outgoing year and that it has performed creditably well.

The communiqué also added that the Army has through its various operations around the country, has exemplified a high level of professionalism, while its projection into the future will prioritize high-level maintenance culture, continuous infrastructural development and the welfare of its officers.

It reads; "The Army shall continue to prioritize the welfare of the officers, maintenance and infrastructural development, while we have exhibited discipline, professionalism and responsiveness".

"We have been able to collaborate with sister security organs in our quest for peace and unity in the country.

"Henceforth, our conducts too, shall be guided by the secret acts of 1962".

Governor Isiaka Ajimobi of Oyo State, who was the special Guest of Honour at the occasion, eulogized the Army and the Chief Of Staff. He added that the conference was a first class act and that it has confirmed the unity of the Army and its heritage of loyalty.

