Abuja — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, announced the registration of 21 new political parties.

The registration has now raised the number of political parties in Nigeria to 67.

According to INEC, the decision to register the new political parties was taken at its usual weekly meeting, yesterday.

The new political parties are: All Blending Party (ABP), All Grassroots Alliance (AGA), Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Coalition for Change (C4C), Freedom and Justice Party (FJP) Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN), Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP) Legacy Party of Nigeria (LPN), Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA) Modern Democratic Party (MDP), National Interest Party (NIP), National Rescue Mission (NRM), New Progressive Movement (NPM) and Nigeria Democratic Congress Party (NDCP).

Others includes: People's Alliance for National Development and Liberty (PANDEL) People's Trust (PT), Providence People's Congress (PPC), Re-Build Nigeria Party (RBNP), Restoration Party of Nigeria (RP) and Sustainable National Party (SNP).

Meanwhile, following reports of the alleged double registration by the governor of Kogi State in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, the INEC has set up a panel of investigation into the involvement of staff in the matter.

A statement issued by the INEC's national commissioner and member, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mrs May Agbmuche-Mbu, said the initial report submitted by the panel was referred to the appointment, promotion and disciplinary committee, which made recommendations to the Commission.

"While the governor of Kogi State currently enjoys immunity from prosecution, the commission took the following decisions in respect of its own staff: Summary dismissal of two staff for acts of gross misconduct. Immediate and compulsory retirement of an electoral officer for act of gross misconduct," the statement said.

On the Anambra senatorial rerun election, INEC said it will hold on 13th January, 2018.

"However, the attention of the commission has been drawn to the judgement of the Federal High Court Abuja on the issue, delivered on 13th December 2017. The Commission has applied for the certified true copy of the judgement to enable us take a decision," the statement added.