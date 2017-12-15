15 December 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Runway Repairs - FAAN Orders Partial Closure of Enugu Airport

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Malcolm MacLeod/Wikimedia Commons
(file photo).
By Anthony Awunor

Lagos — To enable repair works on the runway of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced that there will be skeletal operations at the airport while the work is on-going.

In a statement issued yesterday, signed by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Yakubu Henrietta, the agency stated that, with effect from 14th December, 2017, the Authority will embark on a palliative repair work on the Runway of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

According to FAAN, the first phase of the repair work commenced on the 14th to 21st December 2017, while the second phase will be from the 27th December 2017, to 4th January, 2018.

FAAN further directed that, consequently, the runway will open for operations from 0700 hours local time till 1500 hours local time on the proposed dates.

"This is to enable the contractor have ample day-light working hours in order to obtain stable and even Runway surface, while also completing the work within the stipulated timeframe. In line with Standards And Recommended Practices, the Authority has requested the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to issue a Notice To Air Men (NOTAM) in this regard", the agency stated.

The agency equally apologized for any inconvenience this action might cause all their customers.

Nigeria

Christmas Concert Held at Presidential Villa

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Head of State Yakubu Gowon and ex Head of the Interim National Government, Ernest… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.