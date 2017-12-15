Kenya: Team Kenya Officials Happy With Plans for 'Club Games'

Kenya's management team to next year's Commonwealth Games is happy with the hosts' preparations so far for the competition in Gold Coast, Australia.

The organisers of the April 4-15 games have received a clean bill of health from chef de mission of Team Kenya Barnabas Korir, who returned to Nairobi on Thursday after a week-long preparatory tour of the venues, accompanied by National Olympic Committee of Kenya treasurer Anthony Kariuki.

On the final day of the inspection visit, in the company of Kenya's High Commissioner to Australia Isaiah Kabira on Wednesday, the officials toured the main athletics stadium along with the venue for badminton, para power lifting, weight lifting and wrestling competitions.

"The main stadium is 85 per cent complete and the laying of the tartan track is on, and only the outer lanes of the runway remain to be done," Korir said yesterday shortly after arriving back from Australia.

"On the stands, one section has been extended and is due for completion before the end of January, while the warm-up track is complete," he added. "Media stands have also been done and the mixed zone is well done," he noted, adding that organisers will provide free Wi-Fi connectivity to journalists covering the games in the 35,000-seater athletics stadium.

"The seats available has been sold but some remain specifically for the Commonwealth Games Federation. Badminton, para power lifting, weight lifting and wrestling will be staged within the same venue and the timetable is arranged for each event. The hall is very good and large enough to have a set-up of five courts in a session. This hall is adjacent to the main track and field stadium," he added.

The Team Kenya head of delegation expressed his pleasure at the ease of access around the venues, noting that it will make life comfortable for journalists, competitors, fans and officials.

"Most venues are within a radius of 30 minutes' drive, maximum, except for the shooting competition which will be staged in Brisbane, some 80 kilometres away. But efficient transport is, of course, available."

Nock officials, led by President Paul Tergat, say they are leaving nothing to chance in ensuring Kenya's preparations for and participation in the April "Club" games is perfect and devoid of the controversy that marred the country's outing to last year's Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Tergat has been at Team Kenya team sponsors Nike's headquarters in Beaverton, USA, to follow up on the manufacture of Kenya's uniforms and other equipment for the April games.