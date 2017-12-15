14 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenyan Midfielder Eric Johanna Joins Swedish Top Flight Side

By Vincent Opiyo

Kenyan international midfielder Eric Johanna has joined Swedish top flight club IF Brommapojkarna on a four-year contract.

The player, who has been turning out for lower tier Vasalund, was unveiled on Thursday evening at the club's base in Stockholm.

"It feels wonderful to be here in BP. I am a team player and hope to contribute to the team's success," said the former Mathare United player.

"I got a good impression of the club when I trained with them in November and I look forward to the challenge ," he was quoted as saying on the club website.

The club's Sporting Director Daniel Majstorovic said: "Eric showed during the week he was with us that he has very interesting qualities that we are looking for in our offensive positions."

"Eric has an extreme tip in his speed, he is good at knocking out his opponent and getting a national team player is a positive addition to our environment," he said of the 23-year-old.

Johanna, crowned the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Midfielder of the Year in 2016, joined Vasalund on a three-year deal in January from Mathare United where he impressed this season despite the team dropping to the Swedish fourth division.

He has three goals in 18 games for the national team.

Brommapojkarna booked a ticket to the Swedish top tier, known as Allsvenskan alongside Dalkurd, by finishing top of the 16-team 2017 Supperretan table.

They won 19 matches, drew five and lost six times. The team, the largest football club in Europe in terms of the number of active teams of all ages, is based in Stockholm.

It's famous for its youth academy, which has produced numerous top-quality Swedish players throughout the years.

