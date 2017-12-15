14 December 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: I Have a List of Looters, Warns President Mnangagwa

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he has got a list of individuals and companies who moved the money illegally into safe havens outside the country.

Mnangagwa warned that he was ready to name and shame the culprits if they don't respond to the 90 days ultimatum which expires in March next year.

During his address to members of the Zanu PF Central Committee on the eve of party's Congress, the President castigated all those involved in corrupt activities saying graft had negative effects on the economy.

"In this regard, let us shun corruption within the party and all spheres of public life in the nation. Corrupt tendencies that have gripped our nation will not and cannot be allowed to continue. We can never in all our clear conscience ever condone corruption or ignore it.

We must deal with corruption within the party and all spheres of public life and businesses. Former Tanzanian president, the late Julius Mwalimu Nyerere, once said; 'Widespread corruption in high places breeds poverty.' It is time we shun corruption and fight this evil until it is eradicated from our society," said Mnangagwa on Thursday.

He added, "I have said that under my administration we have given three months to all those who externalised money to return it within 90 days. I have a list of those who took the money. I did not say that without knowledge; let me warn them that by end of March, if they fail to return it, I will name and shame them."

Mnangagwa announced last month that individuals and companies who had externalised funds should return the loot within three months.

"Those affected are thus encouraged to take advantage of the three-month moratorium to return the illegally externalized funds and assets in order to avert the pain and ignominy of being visited by the long arm of the law," Mnangagwa said in November soon after his inauguration at the National Sports Stadium.

Mnangagwa took power from his predecessor Robert Mugabe last month after a coup in which the army said it was "targeting criminal elements around him" (Mugabe).

To date, only known Generation 40 members have been arrested under "Operation Restore legacy" and are out on bail awaiting trial.

These are Former finance minister Ignatius Chombo who is on $5000 bail, former youth leader in the ruling party Kudzanayi Chipanga and Youth Commissar Innocent Hamandishe.

G40 is a faction that was fighting against the Mnangagwa crew in the succession war. Mnangagwa and the army claim that Mugabe had been captured by the G40.

According to Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe deputy governor, Khuphukile Mlambo, the money held by Zimbabweans in offshore accounts rose to $1 billion last year.

In 2015, Zimbabwe lost $1, 8 billion in illegal financial flows.

Zimbabwe

Former Finance Minister Chombo Faces More Corruption Charges

Former Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo allegedly allocated residential stands to illegal settlers at Whitecliff Farm in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.