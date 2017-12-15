Malawian boxer Robert Kachidza has said he will be on a revenge mission when he takes on Zimbabwe's Tinashe Madziwanza in an international super bantamweight bout at Stodart Hall in Mbare tomorrow.

The Malawian who arrived in the country on Wednesday believes it is time he won the international title from his fierce rival. Kachidza and Madziwanza will be meeting for the second time this year having first fought in April in Lilongwe where the latter came out victorious with a technical knockout in the second round. At the age of 22 Kachidza has already taken to the ring 30-times with 26 wins and four losses.

"I am not going to give him any chance after his win back in my home country. It will be revenge time and I am going to stop him by the fifth round if he is strong enough.