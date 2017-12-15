15 December 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: 14 Football Players in Road Accident

By George Katongole

Kampala — Fourteen players of Agape SS, who play in the Elgon Group of the Fufa Big League, cheated death yesterday after a head-on collision with a truck as they travelled to honour their last first round game against Bukedea. According to Herbert Baligasima, the proprietor of the Namutumba-based team in the eastern region of Uganda, all players on board escaped with serious injuries when their vehicle rammed into a pick-up car at a place called Kakoli in Budaka district, about 15 kilometers to Mbale town.

Baligasima called it a freak accident. Images from the scene and the hospital show some players with blood stained clothes while others have open wounds on the limbs and heads.

"As a precaution, all players were rushed to Mbale Regional Hospital although Mustafa Kasolo, David Oundo and Twaha Sendi suffered bleeding severed injuries," Baligasima said in a text message.

Agape SS is second from the bottom of the Elgon group with just two wins from 10 games.

Teams from the Fufa Big League are the ones which earn promotion into the Uganda Premier League.

