15 December 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: INEC Registers 21 More Political Parties

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
(file photo).
By Hamza Idris

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has brought on board, 21 additional political parties.

This was announced in a statement by the National Commissioner and member, Information and Voter Education Committee of the commission, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, who said the new parties were associations who met the constitutional requirements of becoming registered parties.

With this development, the total number of registered political parties in Nigeria is now 67.

The new parties include, All Blending Party (ABP), All Grassroots Alliance (AGA), Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Coalition for Change (C4C), Freedom and Justice Party (FJP), Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN), Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP), Legacy Party of Nigeria (LPN) and Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA).

Others are Modern Democratic Party (MDP), National Interest Party (NIP), National Rescue Mission (NRM), New Progressive Movement (NPM), Nigeria Democratic Congress Party (NDCP), People's Alliance for National Development and Liberty (PANDEL), People's Trust (PT), Providence People's Congress (PPC), Re-Build Nigeria Party (RBNP), Restoration Party of Nigeria (RP) and Sustainable National Party (SNP).

Nigeria

Christmas Concert Held at Presidential Villa

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Head of State Yakubu Gowon and ex Head of the Interim National Government, Ernest… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.