Nigeria: INEC Registers 21 More Political Parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has brought on board, 21 additional political parties.

This was announced in a statement by the National Commissioner and member, Information and Voter Education Committee of the commission, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, who said the new parties were associations who met the constitutional requirements of becoming registered parties.

With this development, the total number of registered political parties in Nigeria is now 67.

The new parties include, All Blending Party (ABP), All Grassroots Alliance (AGA), Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Coalition for Change (C4C), Freedom and Justice Party (FJP), Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN), Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP), Legacy Party of Nigeria (LPN) and Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA).

Others are Modern Democratic Party (MDP), National Interest Party (NIP), National Rescue Mission (NRM), New Progressive Movement (NPM), Nigeria Democratic Congress Party (NDCP), People's Alliance for National Development and Liberty (PANDEL), People's Trust (PT), Providence People's Congress (PPC), Re-Build Nigeria Party (RBNP), Restoration Party of Nigeria (RP) and Sustainable National Party (SNP).