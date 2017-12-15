Uganda: Last Chance Saloon for Uganda's Oilers At Africa Champions Cup

Kampala — City Oilers hold the belief that they are better team than the three losses they have suffered in Rades, Tunisia.

They are unlikely to get a better opportunity to showcase that belief than when they face off with ASB New Generation in a must-win game for both teams in Group A. Like the Oilers, the DR Congo side need to win to stand any chance of progressing to the next round.

They have also lost all their three games thus far, conceding the most points to make this a clash of the bottom two teams.

"We've been saying consistently that the three games we've played we put up a good show and then we broke down. We just need to focus ahead. The teams we are playing - we think - are beatable but we can't take any side for granted," Oilers coach Mandy Juruni explained.

Juruni made the bold claim of harbouring trophy ambitions prior to the start of the tournament, a notion that appears farfetched on the basis of their opening displays.

"The situation we're in is the same as our opponents. If we stick to the game plan we will not be under any pressure. The chemistry is not well right now but we're trying to play basic basketball as much as possible.

Share the ball more and play a lot of read and react basketball. And play to our individual strengths but not forgetting the team offense," he added.

Forward Lleon Tilman will have benefitted most from the yesterday's rest having managed two points in 13 minutes after his belated arrival.

The Oilers have struggled with their offense including managing a paltry five points in the final quarter of their 49-67 loss to Angola's Inter Clube.

Today's game

City Oilers vs. ASB New

Generation 12pm