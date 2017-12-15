14 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somaliland's New President Announces Members of His Cabinet

A day after officially taking over power, Somaliland's new president Mr Muse Bihi Abdi announced his cabinet members. The appointed cabinet members comprise of 23 Ministers and Assistant Ministers including some who served in the former president Silanyo's regime.

Spokesman of Somaliland's state house Mr Hussein Ige Deyr read the list of the new cabinet and among the most notable members are Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Sa'ad Ali Shire who held the same post in the previous regime, Minister of Internal Security Mr Mohamed Kahin Ahmed, Minister of Planning and National Development Mr Awale Ibrahim Shirwa' and Minister of Defense Mr Ahmed Yussuf Abdalla.

President Abdi and his new cabinet are expected to promote development and good governance in Somaliland.

