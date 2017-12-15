14 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Dispute Between Upper and Lower Houses

A new power dispute between the two houses of the Federal Parliament of Somalia arises. Speaker of the Upper House Mr Abdi Hashi Abdullahi wrote a letter against a conference that was organized by the national parliament and scheduled to be held in Baidoa for the legislative councils of State governments.

This letter has been forwarded to the President, Speaker of the National Assembly, heads of State governments and speakers of their parliaments are asked to stop the conference which has been viewed as a challenge to the federal government.

In his letter, Mr Abdullahi further stated that the Lower House is functioning as if there is no Upper House in place and added that the Upper House is also responsible for the representation of regional state governments and is in charge of the protection and enforcement of the federal system.

Lastly, speakers of regional state governments are ordered not attend the said conference.

Somalia

