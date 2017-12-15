14 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: The Emir of Qatar Meets President of Somalia

Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani with the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held at the conference center in Istanbul.

The meeting reviewed the bilateral relations and the means to boost and develop them. In addition, the meeting discussed a number of topics of common interest.

The President expressed his gratitude to the Emir for Qatar's support to the Republic of Somalia and its government in order to establish a safe and stable state and its efforts to achieve sustainable development through supporting several developmental projects.

The meeting was attended by Their Excellencies the delegation accompanying H H the Emir. From the Somali side, and the meeting was attended by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers.

