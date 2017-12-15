14 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: PM Awards Somali Ambassador Al-Neilain First Class Order

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, has awarded the Somali ambassador, the Neilain First Class Order in occasion of end of his term office in Sudan.

This came during his meeting, Thursday, at his office at the Council of Minister the Somali Ambassador to Sudan, Mohamed Abdulla Aughas, in the presence of the State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Atta Ulmanan Bakhiet.

The Somali ambassador noted in press statements to SUNA that the relations between the two countries witness great progress in various fields, especially in the field of higher education, indicating that his country receives great support from the Sudan in this regard, pointing out that more 6 thousands Somali students are studying in the Sudan, lauding the Sudan's peoples and governments support.

Sudan

ICC Prosecutor Laments Failure to Apprehend Sudan's Al Bashir

The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Fatou Bensouda, has voiced frustration at the lack of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.