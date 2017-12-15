Sudan: PM Awards Somali Ambassador Al-Neilain First Class Order

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, has awarded the Somali ambassador, the Neilain First Class Order in occasion of end of his term office in Sudan.

This came during his meeting, Thursday, at his office at the Council of Minister the Somali Ambassador to Sudan, Mohamed Abdulla Aughas, in the presence of the State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Atta Ulmanan Bakhiet.

The Somali ambassador noted in press statements to SUNA that the relations between the two countries witness great progress in various fields, especially in the field of higher education, indicating that his country receives great support from the Sudan in this regard, pointing out that more 6 thousands Somali students are studying in the Sudan, lauding the Sudan's peoples and governments support.