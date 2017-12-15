Sudan: West Darfur State Discusses Health Issues in Areas Supported By JICA

Al- Geniena — The Minister of Health of west Darfur state held, Thursday, the city meeting concerned with the communities supported by the Japanese International Agency for Cooperation, in Seriba, Tanjaki, Abu Srouj, Kouma, and Bier Saleba.

The Director of the state's Health Ministry, Abdul Aziz Abdul-Rahman Saeed, noted that the meeting aims at the evaluation of the health activities implemented in these areas, and its impacts on the concerned communities.

The director of the health enhancement administration, Ara'afa Mohamed Sulieman, indicated that the project is meant for the improvement of the health services in the state, extending thanks to JICA for its selection the five areas for the implementation of the health program.

The health coordinator in Asmab project, Amira Ahmed Mohamed presented a detailed review on the activities implemented in the five areas including the house visits, societal visits, debate sittings on malaria, watery diarrhea, cleaning, breastfeeding, besides the training of the community leaderships on supportive supervision, the community mobilization, the operation of Tap devices, the distribution of medical equipment, the training of midwiferies, and the rehabilitation of health centers.

The representative of the five areas have presented their experience in work in the project, indicating capability of the community mobilization, the contribution in resolution health problems, and providing services.

The meeting came out with recommendation including the holding of joint meeting with JICA and the state's health ministry, the water project, the environment sanitary, to discuss issues of financing, the provision of health care for pregnant women, the rehabilitation of rural health centers, providing medical laboratories and qualified cadre, intensifying health education in the communities and to commit to the local components.