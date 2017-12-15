Sudan: Al-Sanousi Receives Executive Director of African Peers Review Mechanism

The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Fatou Bensouda, has voiced frustration at the lack of… Read more »

In a press statement, the mechanism's Director said that the meeting has discussed Sudan preparations for taking part in the African summit in next February and the report which was prepared by a number of prominent Sudanese personalities on evaluation of the government performance concerning sustainable development and good governance.

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Sanousi, received in his office at the Republican Palace Thursday the Executive Director of the African Peers Review Mechanism.

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.