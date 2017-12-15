Sudan: Al-Sanousi Receives Executive Director of African Peers Review Mechanism

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Sanousi, received in his office at the Republican Palace Thursday the Executive Director of the African Peers Review Mechanism.
In a press statement, the mechanism's Director said that the meeting has discussed Sudan preparations for taking part in the African summit in next February and the report which was prepared by a number of prominent Sudanese personalities on evaluation of the government performance concerning sustainable development and good governance.